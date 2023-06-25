The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Sussan Ley wants Liberal Party conference in Albury for 80th year

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley with then prime minister Scott Morrison and Liberal Party colleagues Simon Birmingham and Josh Frydenberg in front of the Mate's building in 2018.
Sussan Ley with then prime minister Scott Morrison and Liberal Party colleagues Simon Birmingham and Josh Frydenberg in front of the Mate's building in 2018.

DEPUTY federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley is pitching to hold a major event in Albury next year to mark the party's 80th anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.