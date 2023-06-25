The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Council to survey condition of 300km of footpaths

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
June 25 2023 - 3:00pm
During the footpath network condition surveys, the assessment vehicles will be operated by certified pavement inspectors. Picture supplied
While the state of Wagga's roads is a near constant headache for residents, little is said about the similar state of public walkways.

