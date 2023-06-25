While the state of Wagga's roads is a near constant headache for residents, little is said about the similar state of public walkways.
Now, Wagga City Council will survey over 300km of walkways to assess their condition, and guide targeted repairs around the city.
Wagga's footpaths have suffered much of the same damage due to recent flooding and weather events as roads.
This creates a a significant public liability risk for the council. Other NSW local governments have been sued by residents in wheelchairs and mobility scooters due to injuries obtained on damaged and uneven footpaths.
Resident Amruta Nawarange has experienced the worst of local footpaths and roads.
She said the state of transport infrastructure was a double threat, posing challenges to her as both a driver, and mother to a young child.
"Recently, our car was having a problem. The rim of the tyre was continually puncturing and we had to have it replaced," she said.
"They're [paths] very bumpy. It's very difficult to push them [in prams], especially in winter ... it's a lot more effort for parents to get their kids to the park.
"I'd be very happy if Wagga council took it very seriously, and did something about it."
The survey of footpaths will begin Monday and are being undertaken by council's asset inspection contractor, Infrastructure Management Group, to obtain detailed video imaging and condition assessments of the community's footpaths.
Infrastructure services director Warren Faulkner said these surveys are crucial for the management of the city's footpath assets.
"This condition survey will identify areas of the footpath network that may need immediate attention, and other areas Council may need to continue to monitor," Mr Faulkner said.
"Whilst Council undertakes footpath grinding in some Wagga Wagga suburbs to reduce trip hazards, this survey goes the next step and will help to locate areas where the footpaths may need replacing."
During the footpath network condition surveys, the assessment quadbikes will be operated by certified pavement inspectors traveling at a brisk walking pace. The operators will give way to pedestrians where possible.
The quadbikes are clearly identifiable with hazard lighting and other warning devices in operation while completing the assessment.
Cameras mounted on the quadbikes will be recording the footpaths, cycle ways, and shared access ways. All cameras are focused on the footpath with some limited viewing of areas directly adjacent.
No images or recordings will be taken of commercial and private properties or structures.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
