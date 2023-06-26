Some children dream of running away with the circus, but Heather and Tanya brought the circus to them.
Now, they're sharing ten years of aerials, dance, acrobatics and circus stunts at Zana Aerial Dance Academy's 10th annual showcase.
The two anniversary performances, held at Zana's studio on Copland St Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1, will showcase students and teachers performing on aerial devices like silks and lyra that audiences may have never see before. It also includes more traditional circus-like performances, like acrobatics.
The show is physically impressive, as one would expect, but full of funny, and beautiful moments too. A skit pokes gentle fun at Wagga's self-conscious conservatism. Aerialists hang gracefully from silks, ready to drop without warning.
All have been expertly trained by Zana's owners and coaches - Tanya and Heather Shaw.
The Shaw sisters grew up outside Wagga, and learned the rudiments of their craft practising martial arts, gymnastics and dance. Tanya said they started to move into aerials and pole dance in their teens.
"We hit that rebellious stage, and got into pole, then we got into the silks and circus side of things," Heather said.
"We were super lucky that we lived out on a property and had this huge playroom that was like a shed, so we were able to rig up silks, trapeze and lyra, and had a teacher come to us a few times a week."
Knowing even in their late teens they wanted to go into teaching, they began to develop a curriculum - one that would eventually form the early years of Zana Aerial Dance Academy, and build the local "carni" community.
Now, the community that has evolved around Zana over the last decade has grown to the point they offer performances across the Riverina, and beyond. Roving bands of acrobats or flow artists, and aerials for events and festivals.
They relate the stories of their many gigs and workshops with the ease of seasoned performers - the good, the bad, and the poorly organised.
"I remember this gig, it was an award ceremony of some kind - different crowd to our usual," Heather said.
"Afterwards, one of the organisers came out and said 'that was amazing. Some of these people have never seen anything like that - they're from Hay!'"
The Shaw sisters are quick to reassure things are not as hard - or dangerous - as they look. Students are encouraged to go at their own pace, developing in accordance with their own interests, and abilities.
Tanya says they have really tried to build Zana as a space for community, not just performance. A place for people to work on fitness and creativity in an environment more supportive and less competitive than traditional sports.
She said it's the perfect activity for a certain kind of person.
"A pretty awesome person, I'd say," she said.
"It builds confidence in movement, so rather than exercise being a chore, it's this beautiful expression - something you want to do."
"It's a really nice atmosphere ... they're always cheering for each other, and are super supportive."
Zana student Nic Steepe is performing in the showcase. He decided to "try out" Zana after moving to Junee in 2020.
He said now he does six or seven classes a week.
"I really love it here - Tanya and Heather do a fantastic job. They're inclusive, and fun," he said.
"I equate it to swinging on the monkey bars as a kid, but you get to do it as an adult.
"I also just like challenging myself, and seeing how I progress over the term, or year."
Zana's ten year showcase will encompass all the physical arts they teach - Even pole dancing. Heather said there would be both the athletic, skill based kind, and a "cheeky saucy one".
"We're doing the circus stuff with a lot of colour, a lot of high energy, then some emotion," she said.
"I think it's really interesting - it's all the best parts of circus ... nothing intense like clowns, no running away from home, and everyone gets warm showers after."
More information on Zana's "Decagon" showcase is available here.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
