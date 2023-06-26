For centuries before the invention of bricks, humans made homes from rammed earth.
Now, a building practice that dates back to some of the earliest permanent human settlements is being revived to make homes in the 21st century.
Attendants of a lecture and panel discussion at Wagga Art Gallery recently heard from international expert on rammed earth, Rick Lindsay, on what role the old technology might play in the future of Australia's construction industry.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rammed earth construction offers enormous environmental benefits. It has an 80 per cent lower carbon footprint than other kinds of masonry, thermal mass storage that reduces heating bills, and a durability comparable with the strongest stonework.
Wagga Art Gallery director Lee-Anne Hall said Mr Lindsay's Friday lecture, and the Saturday panel discussion on architecture and the environment were fantastic contributions to the city.
She said one of art's primary purposes was to generate conversations, and the event's turnout showed Wagga residents were eager to talk about construction and the environment.
"The principle is the gallery is a site of civil society. It's a safe place for challenging and difficult conversations," Dr Hall said.
"We had 60-odd people, and 100-odd the night before. They were sitting among Nicola Dickson's Only A Remnant, which is about biodiversity loss in this region ... so this conversation happened in this space.
"To talk about how we live, you have to start with the land and what we've done to it."
Dr Hall said she thought everyone had learned a lot from the panel, which they were hosting as part of the gallery's Green 2023 environmental programming.
Rick Lindsay is managing director of Earth Structures has worked with rammed earth for the last 30 years constructing buildings around the world.
He said around 80 per cent of his customers were attracted to rammed earth for its aesthetics though - a feel of sturdy humility generated by natural looking, textured walls.
"It's a beautiful, quite neat ... it's increasingly popular for commercial buildings, schools, museums, churches, resorts - that sort of thing," he said.
"Slowly but surely, architecture is trying to create more natural living environments.
"That's the way humans are - we want to live in nice looking things."
Mr Lindsay said that he didn't think rammed earth was a panacea for Australia's housing issues though.
Rammed earth is a tiny industry, accounting for between one and two percent of build masonry homes in the country. Part of this is higher prices, due to more construction time, and the lack of available expertise.
Mr Lindsay said people need to consider the cultural impulses in Australia to build houses with large footprints that are bad for the environment, and the eventual homeowners.
He said people in many other countries would be "embarrassed" to own homes the size of the Australian norm.
"The cost of a house balanced against your wage is rising quite alarmingly," he said.
"One of the reasons for this is we are building bigger houses, and having smaller families. This means we have a much greater amount of space per person ... it's four times more space per individual than it was in 1960.
"Thinking bigger is better is quite unique to Australia and North America ... it's just not working. We have these massive mortgage millstones and it's breaking up marriages, ruining lives."
Mr Lindsay's lecture on rammed earth, and the panel discussion on architecture and the environment were hosted by Wagga Art Gallery on Friday and Saturday, and organised in conjunction with the Wagga branch of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS).
Information on upcoming ADFAS events is available here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.