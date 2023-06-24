The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police uncover 56,000 illegal cigarettes, 25kg of tobacco leaf at Coolac Hume Highway vehicle stop

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man police say had more than 56,000 illegal cigarettes and a huge amount of tobacco leaf in the car when he was stopped at Coolac and tested positive for drugs has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.