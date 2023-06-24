Coolamon claimed their biggest win of the season after defeating Narrandera by 126 points at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Hoppers started strongly with five goals in the opening term to lead by 27 points at the first break before kicking six in the second to extend their margin out to 68.
It was a pretty even third quarter with both sides kicking 5.3 before the Hoppers soon gained control once more.
They booted nine goals to none in a dominant final term to run out 25.19 (169) to 6.7 (43) winners over the Eagles.
Key forward Tim Oosterhoff had a day out and finished with 10 goals for the afternoon while Jerry Maslin finished with three.
BJ Glyde was among the Hoppers best as was Oosterhoff, Max Hillier, Zac Oliver and Cooper McKelvie.
Jack Powell finished with two goals for the Eagles and was among their better players as was Luke Mckay and Tomas van Buuren.
Full Time
Coolamon 5.5 11.12 16.15 25.19 (169)
Narrandera 1.2 1.4 6.7 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 10, J.Maslin 3, J.Rudd 2, M.Hillier 2, S.Darcy 2, J.Sykes 2, D.mullen 2, C.Mckelvie 1, B.Glyde 1; Narrandera: J.Powell 2, L.Mckay 1, L.Mckay 1, B.Renet 1, H.Odgers 1
BEST: Coolamon: B.Glyde, T.Oosterhoff, M.Hillier, Z.Oliver, C.Mckelvie, R.Mitchell; Narrandera: L.Mckay, T.van Buuren, C.Vearing, J.Grinter, A.Rankin, J.Powell
