Griffith took a comprehensive victory against Leeton-Whitton after defeating the Crows by 110 points at Exies Oval.
After only scoring the two goals in the opening term, the Swans then roared to life in the second kicking six to head into the main break with a 50-point lead.
The Crows rallied a bit in the third and kicked their second goal of the afternoon while restricting the Swans to just the three majors.
However seven goals to none in the final term saw the Swans run out comfortable winners 18.16 (124) to 2.2 (14).
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was pleased to get the victory and happy with the four-quarter performance from his side.
"I was happy and thought we played well for the four quarters," Dreyer said.
"It was difficult conditions and Leeton really fought hard and they made it difficult for us in general play.
"But I thought it was a good four-quarter win today."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Given they were up by 66 points at three quarter time, the Swans could've very easily put the cue in the rack and simply gone through the motions in the final term.
However, Dreyer was happy to see his side continue on with the job and admitted that having the advantage of the wind helped the Swans record their best quarter of the day in the last.
"To be honest it was probably a four or five goal wind," he said.
"We did have a strong breeze behind us in that last quarter which helped, but we also had our tackles up and had 20 odd tackles in that last quarter as well.
"It was very pleasing to finish like that."
Rhys Pollock continued his stellar year for the Swans with another dominant performance that also included three goals.
Dreyer was really impressed with Pollock's performance but also credited Alex Page, Jack Rowston, Nick Conlan and Taine Moraschi for their efforts.
"He was good Rhys," he said.
"He's just consistent and plays very well forward as well as on-ball obviously, but I thought Alex Page, Jack Rowston, Nicco (Conlan), Taine Moraschi were also good contributors today.
"But Rhys was definitely a bit of a standout."
Page and James Toscan both finished with four goals while the Swans had a total of eight different goalkickers.
Dreyer said that's been a reoccurrence throughout the season so far and was pleased to see a number of different players hit the scoreboard.
"That's sort of generally been our style I suppose this year," he said.
"We do tend to get a bit of a spread and share it around which is good."
The win sees the Swans retain their spot in second position outright on the Riverina League ladder while it gives their percentage a nice healthy boost ahead of their bye next weekend.
Bryce O'Garey made a cameo appearance for the Crows and was among their best while coach Tom Groves, Jake Turner and Angus Crelley also continued to battle on all afternoon.
Full Time
Griffith 2.3 8.8 11.12 18.16 (124)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Griffith: J.Toscan 4, A.Page 4, R.Pollock 3, P.Payne 2, H.Delves 2, B.Morrissey 1, J.Whitworth 1, T.Moraschi 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Broadbent 1, T.Groves 1
BEST: Griffith: R.Pollock, A.Page, J.Rowston, J.Summers, S.Foley, N.Conlan; Leeton Whitton: B.Ogarey, T.Groves, J.Turner, A.Crelley, K.Stockton, J.Norman
