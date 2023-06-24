Albury coach Justin Carney is confident his side is heading in the right direction despite a narrow loss to Temora on Saturday.
The Thunder reeled in a 12-point deficit to level things with eight minutes to play at Nixon Park but couldn't sustain the fightback.
Instead an error coming off their own line gave the Dragons a late chance to find the winner.
Billy Reardon didn't disappoint the home fans to score with four minutes to play.
However Carney was impressed with the fight his team showed in the 30-24 loss.
"I base everything on attitude and the boys deliver every week," Carney said.
"I think that's what me, Etu (Uaisele) and Craig Blackhall drum into them. Attitude. And we can build on that.
"They are prepared to listen and are a really good group of guys and that shows on the field as well.
"We lost but they never give up on each other."
READ MORE
Albury sit in fourth place with four wins and three losses so far.
The loss sees them drop two points behind Temora and Young on the compact Group Nine ladder.
However Carney knows there is still plenty of improvement in the side.
"We just have to tidy ourselves up," he said.
"We're a brand new side and we just have to gel a bit more. We're just getting to know each other."
Despite being suspended in round one, Carney has been re-signed for another season with the Thunder.
He's looking to build on a strong first round.
"We're thereabouts but we're far from our best," Carney said.
"We're a brand new side and have a lot of time to make up on other sides."
After being suspended for re-entering the field in the win over Tumut in round one, Carney is free to take on the Blues at Twickenham on Sunday.
However he's not a certain starter.
"I'm 50-50," Carney said.
"I've still got a few nigglies and I'm getting old.
"I'd love to but will have to reassess where I am."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.