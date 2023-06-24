The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek defeat a gallant Barellan by eight points

By Matt Malone
Updated June 24 2023 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
Mitch Stephenson (right) kicked three goals in The Rock-Yerong Creek's win over Barellan on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
THE Rock-Yerong Creek overcame a brave Barellan to notch up their 10th straight win for the Farrer League season.

