THE Rock-Yerong Creek overcame a brave Barellan to notch up their 10th straight win for the Farrer League season.
Barellan led at half-time, three-quarter-time and by as much as eight points midway through the final term but were unable to finish the job as the Magpies swooped to a 9.15 (69) to 9.7 (61) victory at Barellan Sportsground.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken gave credit to the sixth-placed Two Blues.
"They played well. They played really well," Aiken said.
"We weren't great, our contested work was a bit below par and we had a few blokes down. Obviously it shows a little bit how important Steeley (Curtis Steele) is to give us that drive out of the stoppage but look, credit to them, they actually played some really, really good footy, they were hungry and obviously they're always hard at home."
While not impressed with the way his team played, Aiken said the positive was that they stepped up and got the job done when it mattered.
"We played well enough in the last quarter, we challenged them a bit, challenged a few to stand up and we did enough to win without playing very well, to be honest," he said.
"They got it out to eight points in the last quarter there and we rallied, we challenged a few of our mids to step up, a few of them had a dirty day but they stood up in the last quarter and we were close enough to get the result we were after.
"We're definitely not playing our best."
Cooper Diessel worked hard all day and was the Magpies' best, while Mitch Stephenson again proved effective forward and kicked three important goals.
The Magpies lost Jordie Kemp to a hand injury.
Barellan's speed on the wings caused some issues for TRYC with Hugh McKenzie, Dean Schmetzer, Jack Carroll-Tape all enjoying strong games for the Two Blues.
It is the second time this year Barellan have gone down to a top-three team by 10 points or less.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 1.3 3.5 9.12 9.15 (69)
Barellan Two Blues 1.3 5.5 9.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: M.Stephenson 3, T.Hannam 2, R.Budd 2, J.Roberts 1, T.Yates 1; Barellan Two Blues: H.McKenzie 2, J.Moala 1, W.Ellis 1, J.Carroll-Tape 1, S.Bourchier 1, J.Hillman 1, L.Irvin 1, B.Cleaver 1.
BEST: TRYC Magpies Seniors: Not submitted; Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
