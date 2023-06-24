Wagga City take winning form into big clash

Wagga City are looking to get themselves back in a familiar position after overcoming an early challenge from Tumut.
The Boiled Lollies are in second place but are only one point behind Waratahs ahead of their clash on Saturday after a 44-24 victory at Jarrah Sportsground.
Tumut led early but couldn't maintain the intensity needed to get the better of the premiers on Saturday.
Instead Wagga City brought up their ninth win of the season.
Assistant coach Adrian Quilty was impressed with the challenge Tumut offered but never felt like the result was in doubt.
"They really threw a lot at us and were pretty fired up, put together some good phases and it was a pretty good effort by Tumut," Quilty said.
"They really stuck it to us.
"I wasn't ever truly panicking but I was worried.
"We scored two late tries which sort of blew it out a little bit but it was a pretty good result for us."
READ MORE
Captain Jesse Uhr led from the front while Monson Tuvale and Tyson McLachlan also had strong games.
Both Uhr and Jone Kurusiga crossed for doubles in the win.
Quilty believes it was a good build up to their clash with Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City took a 13-11 win when the teams last met but Waratahs are a point clear on the ladder courtesy of an extra bonus points after Ag College ended the unbeaten start for the Boiled Lollies.
"I'm really looking forward to that game," Quilty said.
"I think both sides will really be thinking they've got a lot to prove."
Ag College are hot on the heels of both sides after another big win.
Despite university holidays having a big impact on their player numbers, Aggies were still able to record another big win.
The 48-5 victory over Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday has Ag College just three points adrift of Waratahs ahead of their clash with CSU, who forfeited to Deniliquin.
It has the Drovers now two points behind Tumut ahead of their clash at Rotary Park with the winner to move into fourth spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.