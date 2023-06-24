Waratahs put big score on Griffith

Waratahs head into the top-of-the-table clash with Wagga City coming off another big win.
The Wagga club were able to keep Griffith scoreless at Conolly Rugby Complex.
After jumping out to an early lead, Waratahs were able to dictate terms before coming away with a 69-0 win on Saturday.
Coach Nick McCarthy was pleased with how they set the tone.
"We started very well and it was probably the best passage of football we've put out this season," McCarthy said.
"Griffith then sparked up and played a bit of rugby after that too.
"We probably didn't execute as well as the start but it's nice to know we've got that type of footy in us."
Keeping last year's grand finalists scoreless was another big highlight for McCarthy.
He's now looking for another strong performance to ensure they maintain their place on top of the ladder.
"We know City are still the benchmark in this competition," McCarthy said.
"They are a very good side and have very good depth so we need to put out some of our best footy to compete with them."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
