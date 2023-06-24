FORMER Geelong champion Harry Taylor did not disappoint as Northern Jets destroyed arch-rivals Temora by 132 points at Ariah Park on Saturday.
Taylor kicked four goals in a polished display at centre-half-forward, while fellow guest Jet Beau Walker took best-on-ground honours for his four-goal display.
The Jets ran riot on their way to a 22.15 (147) to 2.3 (15) victory.
Temora were unable to kick a goal until the third quarter and finished with just two for the day as the Jets flexed their muscle over their neighbours.
If the class of Taylor and Walker wasn't enough, Lachie Jones continued his massive season with a masterclass in the ruck, while full-forward Matt Wallis booted five goals against his former club.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said proved to be the perfect day.
"It was a good effort today by the boys. It was bloody unreal to be honest with you," Harper said.
"We played four quarters of footy and pretty much played the whole game on our terms, which is really good.
"It's probably the second complete performance that we've put together this year. I was really stoked with how we went about it and the boys determination to put a good score on the board."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harper couldn't fault the way Taylor played or went about the whole experience.
"Harry was great. He not only played well, kicked four goals, took plenty of marks, set up a few, but his knowledge, his little tweaks on game plans, he was really helping out some younger blokes with their positioning at contests, how we want to move the footy into the forward line, it was a really good day," he said.
"He really brought into the whole thing, it was fantastic.
"He fitted in really well. He's a country fella at heart. He's a real professional, the way he went about it for sure."
Harper said Walker, a two-time Mulrooney Medallist originally from Howlong, was clearly restricted by a hip issue but still had no dramas proving his class.
"In all honesty, he was only about 50, 60 per cent but he dominated," Harper said.
"He just played forward, didn't put him up the ground too much, he's a silky mover, big dukes, he took some big marks and kicked four himself.
"To have two blokes in Harry and Beau, of that calibre, was massive for the day, it obviously brought a great crowd but just really good for some younger blokes to learn off."
It was the Jets' fifth win on the trot, all coming by margins of 54 points or more.
Harper said the Jets' focus was now on shifting up a gear.
"We've got to go up a notch now," he said.
"Our mental side's probably let us down in the first half in terms of not putting away sides as much as we should, or just letting lazy at times so that's our biggest focus heading into the back end of the year and into finals, we just want to get our mental space right, that we're all clicking on the same page and working for each other."
Full-time
Northern Jets 5.1 11.9 16.10 22.15 (147)
Temora Kangaroos 0.0 0.1 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 5, H.Taylor 4, B.Walker 4, T.Alexander 3, C.Bell 2, H.Gaynor 1, L.Haddrill 1, M.Haddrill 1, T.Heath 1; Temora Kangaroos: L.Pellow 1, T.Shea 1
BEST: Northern Jets: B.Walker, L.Jones, M.Wallis, H.Taylor, T.Alexander, J.Harper; Temora Kangaroos: T.Shea, J.Morton, L.Sinclair, I.Reardon, R.Hubbard, J.Cullen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.