The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

MCUE defeated Wagga Tigers by 17 points at Robertson Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 24 2023 - 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly looks to dispose of the ball during the clash between the Tigers and Goannas at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers' Ben Kelly looks to dispose of the ball during the clash between the Tigers and Goannas at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

A strong third quarter guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a narrow 17-point win against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.