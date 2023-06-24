A strong third quarter guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a narrow 17-point win against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
After a tight opening half, four goals to none in the third term extended the Goannas margin out to 29 points at three-quarter time.
Despite being outscored 2.2 to 0.2 in the last quarter, the Goannas were able to hang on to run out 8.11 (59) to 5.12 (42) winners over the Tigers.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was extremely pleased to get the victory which sees the Goannas reclaim their spot in the top five at the conclusion of round 10.
"It was just a completely different feeling and to be honest just a completely difference performance," Rowe said.
"Certainly the feeling of satisfaction after a win and actually performing somewhere near the way that we would like to perform more often than not.
"We played footy today a lot closer to not just our brand but just the way that footy should be played.
"We've played without our system in the last month and disappointingly we've played in a manner where we were rolling the dice defensively and weren't working hard enough to get one on one and earn the turnovers and earn the opposition kicking to a contest.
"Today I thought we were just completely different, we didn't let the footy out of our forward line easily and if the Tigers managed to take one or two 20 metre passes then the next one was a kick to a contest.
"Because we were actually defending and getting one on one up the ground and organising ourselves off the ball.
"Then when we played as a back six we were just much harder to play against today, we sort of reminded our opponent at every opportunity that we could that they had a man and they had someone who was there to make their day difficult."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Goannas back six did a terrific job to restrict the Tigers to just the five goals while Rowe was also very pleased with their offensive efforts especially in the third term.
"I think in the modern day there is a lot about rebounding and there is a lot about intercepting and sometimes we can be guilty of forgetting that we've got to be strong defensively first up," he said.
"But thankfully we really turned the page on that today and I thought we were certainly defensively responsible.
"Particularly in the third quarter with ball in hand we actually showed what we are capable of when we use the footy at a first grade standard.
"We were willing to work hard off the ball to create opportunities through the corridor and it was quite exciting to see at times in that third quarter which was great.
"I'm definitely really proud of the way that we played today and also proud of the way we responded."
Ryan Turnbull continued his terrific year with another strong performance for the Goannas while Sam De Sousa and Patrick Gardiner were also impressive.
Rowe said that Turnbull was excellent and that he played a major part in the Goannas victory.
"What a good operator Rabs (Turnbull) is to be honest," he said.
"For years he has just turned up and done his job and done it well and we've just shifted his dynamic a little bit in the last five or six weeks.
"He is starting off half back and going through the middle rather than doing the opposite and we are a bit of a different beast when he is springing us off half back.
"He is just such a good user of the footy and controls the corridor which is what we need and he was terrific today."
Full Time
MCUE 2.4 4.6 8.9 8.11 (59)
Wagga Tigers 2.2 3.6 3.10 5.12 (42)
GOALS: MCUE: D.Lord 2, S.De Sousa 2, P.Gardiner 1, D.Arthur 1, N.Foley 1, F.Collins 1; Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell 2, S.Schirmer 1, B.Morton 1, C.Pavitt 1
BEST: MCUE: R.Turnbull, S.De Sousa, P.Gardiner, N.Foley, H.Collins, J.Warden; Wagga Tigers: H.Kelly, J.Kelly, B.Morton, J.Cornell, A.Singh, S.McNaughton
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.