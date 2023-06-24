Temora finds late winner to hold off Albury

A late try to Billy Reardon was just enough for Temora to take another narrow win.
After coming through a one-pointer thriller last week to get the better of Kangaroos last week, the Dragons needed another late surge to keep themselves near the top of the compact Group Nine ladder.
While they didn't trail at any stage in the last 60 minutes, Albury made them work hard for a 30-24 victory at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to get another win on the board.
"They played good and I was under no illusions they are a really good footy team with a big, powerful forward pack and some skilful players who play a very direct style so it was good to get the win," McCrone said.
"I think we gave them a bit too much possession at times but if you're not playing your best in wins it is pretty pleasing."
Albury got off to a great start when Jackins Olam was able to cut back inside to open the scoring after 10 minutes.
However Temora hit back as they capitalised on charging down a kick inside their own half before Jared McKinnon crossed untouched in the corner to level things.
The Dragons scored back-to-back tries as Kris Rands crashed over minutes later.
A penalty goal from McKinnon extended Temora's lead before the teenage winger completed his double with a try just before half-time.
Olam went over for his second five minutes into the second half to reduce the margin for Albury before Rands scored his first double in his 201 first grade games for Temora to make it 24-12 with 22 minutes remaining.
However Shamara Brooks was able to capitalise on a mistake at the back from Hamish Starr as he crashed over with 16 minutes to play.
Marama Reti then levelled things eight minutes later as he scored off a little kick from Andrew Smith.
Just as Albury looked to be finishing over the top of their rivals, the Thunder came up with an error coming out of trouble and Temora made them pay as Reardon went over.
The Thunder had another chance after coming up with the ball from a short restart but the Dragons were able to bundle Isaac Carpenter over the sideline just short of the line.
It was just enough to hold on for their fifth win of the season.
Temora were able to capitalise on a number of opportunities from an ill-disciplined Thunder outfit.
However there is plenty of improvement McCrone wants to see from the side.
"We turned over too much possession out of yardage so we will work on that," he said.
"There's only three two with two losses this year and those losses we weren't a lot out of them.
"Hopefully we can keep learning in these tight wins like from those losses and keep becoming a better footy team."
However being able to contain a strong Thunder pack down on resources was another big positive for the win.
With Luke Skidmore a late withdrawal due to work commitments, the Dragons then lost Zach Starr after 15 minutes to an ankle issue.
With lock Grant Hughes in the centres for the injured James Stewart, McCrone was pleased with how the Dragons handled the adversity.
"I thought Hayden Lomax was enormous in the middle, we've asked him to do a bit of a different role this year and he's been sensational at it," McCrone said.
"Putting Grant in the centres meant we were missing another middle, so the middles we did have were really good.
"Ryan Cain was fantastic and we just dug in."
Temora are now looking to continue their good start to the season when they head to Junee to start the second round of the season.
They took a 38-10 win when the teams last met.
Meanwhile Albury are looking to bounce back when they tackle Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
They got the better of the Blues in a tight clash to start the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
