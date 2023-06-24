The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Temora finds late winner to hold off Albury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 25 2023 - 3:54pm, first published June 24 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Rands goes over for his second try in Temora's tight win over Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Kris Rands goes over for his second try in Temora's tight win over Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A late try to Billy Reardon was just enough for Temora to take another narrow win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.