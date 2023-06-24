MARRAR cemented a top three position with a 59-point demolition of East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
While there was a strong breeze to one end, Marrar piled on 12 goals to one after quarter-time to run out convincing winners, 12.6 (78) to 2.7 (19) at Langtry Oval.
It was a special moment for Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers, who produced a best-on-ground performance in the midfield to win the Graeme Reid Medal, named in honour of his late brother, for a second consecutive year.
The Hawks' decision to bring back two-time Hawthorn premiership player and club junior Matt Suckling for a second consecutive week was in vain.
Suckling played on-ball and was serviceable, finishing with 19 disposals but struggled to make an impact due to a heavy tag.
EWK begun with the breeze but failed to take advantage in a scrappy opening quarter, only going into the first break 10 points clear despite having five scoring shots to none, and the majority of the play and territory.
In reply, Marrar kicked their first goal 30 seconds into the second term and kicked five for the term to open up a 20-point lead.
The Bombers then won the third quarter against the breeze and put the Hawks away with five unanswered goals in the final term.
The best-on-ground medal meant a great deal to Walgers on what a big occasion for he and the club, being their annual GOODTALK charity round.
"It's a bit surreal obviously, a bit overwhelming," Walgers said.
"It's a great deal and both teams played well but it's a bit surreal obviously because it means a lot to the family and I absolutely love it."
A physical encounter, especially early, both teams lost players to injury.
Marrar will be without both Keenan Flood and Caleb Walker for extended periods as they both suffered broken collarbones in the opening quarter.
The Hawks then lost Kyle North-Flanagan (ankle), Max Tiernan (shoulder) and Cameron McPherson to injury.
EWK also lost full-forward Jarrad Boumann for 15 minutes in the third quarter with a yellow card for alleged umpire abuse.
Walgers said getting their running game going was the key for Marrar.
"The first quarter, I thought this is an absolute slog, both teams just cracking in contest by contest then in the second quarter, we were lucky enough to get a bit of run around the outside of the stoppage and open the game up," he said.
"We were lucky enough to hit the scoreboard and shut down their run."
Walgers was a clear best-on-ground with a polished display in the middle. Toby Lawler also had an impact on the contest, providing a spark for Marrar up forward and finishing with 3.2.
Key defenders Harry Reynolds and Liam James both had strong games, while Coby Bourke also finished with three goals for the Bombers.
Key defender Trent Garner was a standout for the Hawks, who have now lost four of their last five games but remain in fourth spot.
Walgers says the win should now allow Marrar to plan for finals
"So we get two games in front of the Hawks now so it's just a matter of playing good footy and getting another couple of wins on the board and not doing anything stupid towards the end of the season," he said.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 0.0 5.1 7.3 12.6 (78)
EWK Hawks 1.4 1.5 2.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: T.Lawler 3, C.Bourke 3, A.Kent 2, C.ODonnell 2, B.Walker 1, C.Gardner 1; EWK Hawks: B.Argus 1, C.Quade 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, H.Reynolds, T.Lawler, C.Willis, J.Staines, C.Bourke; EWK Hawks: C.Quade, B.Argus, K.Argus, L.Cuthbert, T.Garner, J.Tiernan
