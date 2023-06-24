The Daily Advertiser
Zach Walgers wins Graeme Reid Medal as Marrar belts East Wagga-Kooringal by 59 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 24 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 7:45pm
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers with the Graeme Reid Medal surrounded by his family at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone
MARRAR cemented a top three position with a 59-point demolition of East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.

