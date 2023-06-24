A strong finish guided Turvey Park to their eighth win of the season defeating Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 13 points at Maher Oval.
Turvey Park jumped out of the blocks early kicking the first two goals of the game before GGGM kicked the next five to lead by 17 points early in the second term.
The Bulldogs would reduce the margin to just five at the main break and one goal apiece in the third saw the Lions carry a three-point lead heading into the final quarter.
But goals to Jesse Margosis, Brad Ashcroft, Luke Fellows and Jack Glanvill in the last term saw the Bulldogs run out 11.8 (74) to 9.7 (61) winners over the Lions.
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi was thrilled to grab the win and really proud of the way his side ran the game out in the last quarter.
"That's the faith we have more so in our fitness but also our gameplan," Mazzocchi said.
"I knew our blokes were never going to get overrun, it was just about whether we could kick a big enough score to beat Ganmain.
"Our effort probably lifted in that quarter and there was some really tough one on one contests, Joshy Ashcroft was involved in a couple and put his body on the line.
"You win those 50-50's and your teammates stand taller and we were able to go from there.
"But I'm really, really proud of the boys because Ganmain is obviously a quality side and I said to the boys regardless of whether they've got a full side or an injured side, they are going to play that way.
"They are a hard, tough country footy team and they have a really good system and they come out and threw everything at us.
"I'm really proud the boys could withstand the pressure they put on us and come away with the win."
While it did open up at times, it was a scrappy affair for the majority of the afternoon which wasn't helped by the slippery conditions at Maher Oval.
Mazzocchi admitted that he was disappointed in the way the Bulldogs played but credited GGGM for the amount of pressure they brought to the contest.
"It wasn't a bad standard, but obviously the ground being a little bit slippery made for a few bodies falling over," he said.
"It was a bit of a scrappy game throughout most which probably suited Ganmain more so than us.
"To be honest I was pretty disappointed in the way we played and we certainly didn't play the Turvey way, but then you've got to step back and go the opposition probably made us play that way.
"You can't just always blame our players and you've got to give the opposition credit because the pressure they put on our players you could see the lift in pressure created skill errors on our end.
"There's still a lot of improvement on our end, but it was just a grind and two good teams having a crack."
Margosis, Fellows and Glanvill were all outstanding for the Bulldogs and finished the afternoon with two goals apiece.
Mazzocchi was really proud of the performance from the trio and also credited the effort of ruckman Antony Forato.
"Jesse is starting to put together a really good season," he said.
"He had a slow start coming off a honeymoon and not a great pre-season, but now the last three to four weeks he's put together some really good performances.
"He's our assistant coach and he's a leader and he's starting to put together a good year.
"Luke Fellows is just a class footballer and Jack Glanvill we are going to lose him to Allies and different things which is really sad.
"He is just a clean, clean class footballer and Eth Weidemann is in the same mould. They're terrific footballers and they are young, but you put faith in them and they are just getting the job done.
"Antony Forato is giving them good service and he is also putting together a great year as well."
Full Time
Turvey Park 2.1 6.2 7.6 11.8 (74)
GGGM 4.0 7.1 8.3 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 3, J.Margosis 2, J.Glanvill 2, L.Fellows 2, A.Forato 1, B.Wallett 1; GGGM: D.Foley 4, J.Peck 1, S.Butterfield 1, T.Sase 1, M.Hamblin 1, A.Proctor 1
BEST: Turvey Park: J.Ashcroft, J.Margosis, J.Glanvill, A.Emery, L.Fellows, A.Forato; GGGM: M.Hamblin, T.Sase, J.olsson, S.Butterfield, K.Mahon, S.Martyn
