Temora 30 d Albury 24
Coolamon 25.19 (169) d Narrandera 6.7 (43)
Griffith 18.16 (124) d Leeton-Whitton 2.2 (14)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 8.11 (59) d Wagga Tigers 5.12 (42)
Turvey Park 11.8 (74) d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 9.7 (61)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 9.15 (69) d Barellan 9.7 (61)
Coleambally 16.10 (106) d North Wagga 8.3 (51)
Northern Jets 22.15 (147) d Temora 2.3 (15)
Marrar 78 d East Wagga-Kooringal 19
Osborne 20.7 (127) d Lockhart 10.11 (71)
Henty 7.11 (53) d Billabong Crows 6.9 (45)
Jindera 14.8 (92) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 11.7 (73)
Holbrook 9.9 (63) d CDHBU 6.2 (38)
Howlong 21.9 (135) d Murray Magpies 0.2 (2)
Brock-Burrum 8.15 (63) d Culcairn 4.5 (29)
Wagga City 44 d Tumut 24
Ag College 48 d Albury 5
Waratahs 69 d Griffith 0
Deniliquin d CSU on forfeit
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
