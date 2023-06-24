Live coverage: June 24-25 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Temora hosts Albury on Saturday with the two teams among the four level on top of the ladder while on Sunday Kangaroos are looking to bounce back when they travel to Tumut while Junee chase their first win when they take on Southcity.
It's an all Saturday round in the Riverina League with Griffith hosting Leeton-Whitton, Turvey Park taking on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Narrandera takes on Coolamon while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes faces Wagga Tigers.
In the Farrer League, Harry Taylor will line up for the Northern Jets in their clash with Temora, Marrar hosts East Wagga-Kooringal in their GOODTALK game, Coleambally hosts North Wagga while The Rock-Yerong Creek travels to Barellan.
In Southern Inland after CSU forfeited their clash to Deniliquin, Waratahs hosts Griffith, Wagga City travels to Wagga City while Ag College hosts Albury.
There's two all Wagga clashes in Football Wagga on Sunday with Lake Albert facing Wagga United while South Wagga faces Tolland meanwhile Cootamundra hosts Hanwood while Leeton United make the trip to Tumut.
Follow all the action.
