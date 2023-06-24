The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Woman charged with predatory driving over crash that killed Leeton woman Tanya Murphy, children

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 24 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations into the fatal accident where four died on Yanco's Research Road continued on site on Tuesday, May 30. Picture by Talia Pattison
Investigations into the fatal accident where four died on Yanco's Research Road continued on site on Tuesday, May 30. Picture by Talia Pattison

A woman has been accused of predatory driving and hindering investigations over a crash at Yanco that left a woman and three children dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.