Northern Jets have re-signed coach Jack Harper for a second season

By Matt Malone
Updated June 24 2023 - 11:41pm, first published 11:30pm
Northern Jets have locked in coach Jack Harper for a second season. Picture by Les Smith
JACK Harper's impressive start to his coaching career has resulted in a one-year extension from Northern Jets.

