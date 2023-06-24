JACK Harper's impressive start to his coaching career has resulted in a one-year extension from Northern Jets.
The big Farrer League movers announced the re-signing of Harper at a club function on Saturday night.
It came after the Jets posted their ninth win from their opening 10 games, disposing of Temora by 132 points at Ariah Park on Saturday.
Harry Taylor and Beau Walker starred in their guest appearances, combining to kick eight goals between them.
Northern Jets president Jack Fisher said it was a simple decision to lock Harper, a local and club junior, in for a second season.
"We actually re-signed him five or six weeks ago, we just decided to wait for the Temora game with a big crowd to announce it," Fisher revealed.
"He was weighing up his options but once we asked him, he never hesitated, he wanted it and we pretty much wanted him straight away. Ever since about round six or seven, we agreed that it was a good idea. He got everyone going and the club bouncing so it was a no brainer."
Harper considers it an honour to coach the Jets so he didn't hesitate to go again.
"When they asked me if I wanted to go again, absolutely, there was no option to say no from my point of view," Harper said.
"I've loved it so far, it's a real honour to get given the reins and for them to put the trust in you."
The Jets gig was Harper's first crack at coaching after previously holding down general manager positions at Belconnen and Noosa.
The 24-year-old is now feeling comfortable in the position and believes big things could be on the horizon at the Jets.
"It was one thing I was a little bit nervous about before the start of the year but it's developed really nicely and I feel reasonably comfortable in the situation so it's been good," Harper said.
"Obviously we've had a good start to the year and we're making some really good avenues into what we could do over the next couple of years but we've just got to keep everyone as much together as possible and I think the next couple of years could hopefully be pretty special."
Fisher, not only president but a key midfielder for the Jets, gave a glowing endorsement of Harper as a coach.
"It's been phenomenal, not only coaching wise, he helps out in any way around the club doing x amount of different things," Fisher said.
"His coaching ability for the young blokes, even the old blokes, he gets through to everyone. He's making training a lot more enjoyable for everyone to get there. The club's turned a corner, we're getting 40, 50 blokes at training and Jack's had a massive part of doing that."
Fisher could not be happier with how the club is positioned moving forward.
"I don't think you could ask for the club to be in a better position now. Obviously on top of the ladder would be better but footy's not everything," he said.
"The girls are doing very well as well, everyone's ticking along nicely, even our reserve grade hasn't played finals in a lot of years but they're even going to be in the hunt this year.
"From a whole club perspective, it's a very exciting time and even from the juniors side of things, they've got a massive amount of numbers and are going very well as well.
"It's just the whole club's doing very well, which is good to see after a few years of hard times in the senior side of things, hopefully there is a bit of sunshine over the hill."
