Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt will have a strong hand in the NSW Bred 3YO final after winning both Riverina heats of the series.
After Smokeshow won at Riverina Paceway last week, Hewitt repeated the dose with Mick Danger at Young on Friday.
After being scratched from last week's heat, Mick Danger showed no ill effects this time around.
Instead he was able to use his front row draw to dictate terms.
Hewitt was impressed with his efforts.
"He was a bit crook last week and I didn't want to send him around when they are not quite right but he had a good week this week and went good," Hewitt said.
"He was pretty intractable (first up), he was hanging and he's a nervous, mongrel type of horse.
"He's a lot better when he has a few runs and settles down and he was really good today.
"It's probably the best he's been."
Hewitt thought having a draw advantage on his rivals was a benefit.
He went on hold off Always Be Ronnie to win by seven metres.
"Around these tracks it is an advantage to be up on the speed and not running wide when they are running time," Hewitt said.
Hewitt will have three runners in next week's $30,000 final at Menangle after also qualifying Shez The Reason at Penrith on Thursday night.
Spreading his team has worked well.
"It's just a coincidence they were all ready to go and I saw this race was coming up so it's worked out well," Hewitt said.
As a colt, Mick Danger will draw the widest of his three runners.
Hewitt expects to drive Smokeshow next Saturday.
"I'll make my mind up next week but I'll probably drive Smokeshow just because she is the greenest out of all of them and can do a couple of funny things," he said.
Meanwhile Hewitt's uncle Bernie Hewitt took out the NSW Bred 2YO heat earlier on the card with Beachride.
After a second in a Bathurst Gold Crown heat, the son of Sunshine Beach made it two wins from four starts when resuming from a break.
Despite having to do plenty of work, he went on to down Modern Sheen by 2.8 metres to book his place in the final.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
