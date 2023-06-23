The Daily Advertiser
Brad Hewitt extends success in NSW Bred Series

By Courtney Rees
June 23 2023 - 7:30pm
Mick Danger races away from his rivals to win the NSW Bred 3YO heat at Young on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt will have a strong hand in the NSW Bred 3YO final after winning both Riverina heats of the series.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

