Kangaroos out to respond to stay inside top five

Kangaroos are looking to end a string of narrow outs to remain inside the compact Group Nine top five.
After losses to Albury and Temora on either side of the general bye, the Wagga club are in danger of going from first to sixth inside three rounds.
Their 17-16 loss to Temora saw them fall two points behind the leading group of four teams on top of the ladder.
The group includes their rivals on Sunday, Tumut.
With Gundagai guaranteed two points for the bye, the Wagga club will drop to sixth unless they can win at Twickenham.
While they were on top of the ladder before suffering a 24-18 loss to the Thunder, captain-coach Nathan Rose isn't concerned about their position.
Instead he's just looking to limit the errors that have been costing them of late.
"Being totally honest I'm not too worried about the ladder," Rose said.
"I'm more trying to implement what we need to work on given we've had a few injuries in our side to start the year.
"Being a new side I'm more worried about that, not so much the ladder."
Rose is also looking for Kangaroos to make the most of their opportunities.
Especially after struggling to come up with big plays late against the Dragons.
"I would have liked to have closed the game out but now we have to bounce back in a tough game against Tumut," he said.
"We just have to fix up our errors.
"It's nice and simple. We're putting ourselves in a good position to win the game but for a couple of basic errors.
"If we can fix that up we should give ourselves a good opportunity to win the game."
He's expecting a tough test against the Blues who looked to be getting things back on track after a shaky start to their campaign.
"We will have to turn up with a good mindset as Tumut are always tough at home," Rose said.
"We will have to be ready to play footy."
Kangaroos are set to have an unchanged line up despite Troy Barby having limited involvement last week after re-aggravating a shoulder complaint last week.
Tumut will welcome back Jacob Toppin after a ribs issue.
They come into the clash coming off three straight weekends off but have won their last four games to find themselves on top of the ladder, on points differential.
Toppin is set to come off the bench with the Blues electing not to alter their successful spine after making a mid-season switch with Jordan Anderson shifting to hooker and Lachlan Bristow at halfback.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
