East Wagga-Kooringal will be boosted by a second appearance from former Hawthorn premiership star Matt Suckling.
After making a cameo appearance for his junior club last week, Suckling will line up in their crucial clash with Marrar at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
With Suckling's Brisbane club having another bye this weekend, he made the most of another opportunity to line up for the Hawks.
"It was exciting to come back and play for my junior club and also a club my father played so many games at," Suckling said.
"To wear his old number last week, after they retired the number was really special.
"The way the draw has worked out with a double bye up here in Queensland and with it still being before June 30, the clearance hasn't gone through yet so we thought we'd come back for another game."
Marrar having their GOODTALK game in honour of the late Graeme Reid was another incentive for Suckling's double act.
The 34-year-old is looking forward to being involved.
"Marrar has been a formidable opponent for many years to come back and play against them will be great," Suckling said.
"I know a lot of the Marrar guys, a lot of my family and friends have played for Marrar and it's GOODTALK day.
"Growing up Graeme Reid was a great friend of mine, we played a lot of footy and cricket so that was probably a little bit of a reason as well to come back for a special day for Marrar as well."
Suckling starred in the club's 16-point win over Temora last week.
He has been named in the forward pocket to take on the premiers.
Suckling had 25 touches in his first appearance for the Hawks in almost 20 years but finished with 0.3.
He's hoping to be able to hit the scoreboard more this time around.
"East Wagga have a potent forward line with Brocke (Argus) and Jarrad Boumann up there so to complement them worked nice last week," Suckling said.
"We can keep building on that chemistry from last week.
"I was certainly a bit rusty last week so hopefully we can correct that on Saturday."
Meanwhile Northern Jets coach Jack Harper will line up against Temora at Arian Park.
With Geelong premiership player Harry Taylor making a cameo appearance, Harper was set to coach from the sidelines but a couple of injuries at training on Thursday has opened the door.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
