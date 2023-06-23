Wagga Tigers look set to be boosted by the inclusion of a key trio ahead of their huge clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Ben Kelly, Jesse Manton and Dyl Morton have all been named to return against the Goannas and will provide a huge boost in experience and leadership.
Kelly was part of the Tigers' side that went down to the Goannas in the Good Friday season opener and was excited to be facing MCUE on Saturday and hopeful they could get the four points the second time around.
"Yep, I'm looking forward to this week," Kelly said.
"We had a big battle in round one against Mangoplah and lost by six points so it should be a good day on Saturday."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The trio all missed the Tigers' game last weekend against Griffith in what was a sub-par performance from what has been a really competitive Tigers side this season.
Kelly agreed that the performance against the Swans was far from their best, but said they were looking to make amends against the Goannas.
"We were really poor against the Swans," he said.
"So we are looking to turn it around, bring a few boys back in and do our best."
Kelly, Manton and Morton are three of the Tigers most experienced and talented players and Kelly agreed it puts their side a bit on the back foot when you have that much leadership missing from the team.
"It hurts us a bit leadership wise," he said.
"We are a bit older all us boys and so put that back on the field and hopefully it makes everyone else a bit better as well."
The loss against the Swans ended what was a five-game winning streak for the Tigers and saw them finish the opening half of the season at 5-3.
Kelly was relatively pleased with where the Tigers stood at the halfway mark and was hopeful they could improve on that record on the run home.
"I'm happy to finish halfway through the year at 5-3 definitely," he said.
"I think it's really positive and hopefully we can do even better in the second half."
Kelly has played six games so far this season and is just glad to be back playing football again after having the last couple of years interrupted by injury.
"It's been good," he said.
"I'm just happy to be back out there playing footy really and I'm reasonably injury free.
"That was my main thing going into this season so hopefully now I can just work on my footy."
Ben's brothers Harry and Jackson have also both returned to the Tigers this season and Kelly has enjoyed playing alongside both of them.
"Yeah it's awesome," he said.
"We've got a couple sets of brothers playing out there now and it just helps the team chemistry and we push each other at training a bit more.
"It's good and it's also our first year together."
Jeremy Lucas and Tommy McCoullough will both miss the clash through injury for the Tigers.
The Goannas have also made three changes ahead of the clash with Jack Warden, Ethan Schiller and Tom Smith all making their way back into the side while Ryan Price will miss the game through unavailability.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.