A look back at Wagga, how it used to be

Wagga City Council decided to increase rates next year by 1.5 per cent, less than the full amount allowed under rate pegging legislation of 1.7 per cent.
Director of environmental services Ian Graham told council that Wagga's existing network of streetlights had been rendered obsolete by changes in lighting technology.
Wagga bus operators and senior NRMA road service patrolman, Jeffery Lange, have joined the city's taxi service in criticising Wagga's main street upgrade.
Council has been advised that an application for a $300,000 state government grant for construction of a new netball complex at the Equex Centre has been unsuccessful.
Police are investigating a home invasion in Nordlingen Avenue which saw a 24-year-old woman and her three children terrorised when two men burst into their home.
Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner Barry O'Keefe and senior ICAC corruption officer Jim Sturgeon visited Wagga to present a blueprint for the better management of the Aboriginal land council system.
Riverina Academy of Sport cyclist Sam Stephenson won the New South Wales 25km individual time championship at Gosford.
Ten jobs are under threat with a recommendation to transfer operations of Wagga's Civil Aviation Safety Authority office to Bankstown.
Wagga ambulance officer Baden Maiden received a commendation from the state superintendent of the NSW Ambulance Service in recognition of his actions on the scene of a fatal tractor accident at Yerong Creek.
The Wagga Commercial Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Wagga's premier rural property, Tahara, near Forest Hill is reported to be on the market for $12 million.
Power restrictions are having a crippling effect on many local industries including the Dunlop garment factory, which has stood down 170 employees until the restrictions are lifted.
Telegrams of congratulations from the Prime Minister, Mr Gough Whitlam, and Premier, Sir Robert Askin, were received by the retiring fire captain of the Wagga Volunteer Fire Brigade, Mr FC Day.
For the first time since early post-war years, Wagga is severely caught up in a brewery strike affecting the whole state with many hotels and clubs running out of draught beer this week.
An industrial complex, a new medical services block and a kitchen will be given priority under a $1,500,000 grant to Wagga Base Hospital.
A group of Wagga beef raisers led by Mr Murdoch (Doc) McLennon has left for a one month's beef farming tour of Japan, Canada, and the United States.
The Wagga Boat Club was the venue for a 21st birthday party for Bob Douglas, son of Bill and Linda Douglas of Wollundry Avenue.
Miss Edna Hazelwood, president of the Wagga Business and Professional Women's Club, presented Wagga City librarian Miss Ruth Drew with a book The First Twenty-Five Years, which is a history of the Federated Business and Professional Women's Clubs of Australia.
Kooringal Public School's recent Spellathon raised $2100.
Outgoing president, Ken Rew passed the chain of office to incoming president, Ken White at the Wagga Rotary Club changeover dinner held at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Appeal chairman Kevin Dykes said that the Lions Cancer Treatment Appeal in the Riverina and Southwest Slopes may top $23,000.
A special welcome was extended to newcomers to Wagga by Red Cross Society president Mrs S Hutchinson at a delightful friendship afternoon held at the Red Cross Centre.
