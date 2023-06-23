The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release images following Telstra break-ins at multiple sites

By Blair Thomson
June 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jelbart Road Telstra depot break-in.
The Jelbart Road Telstra depot break-in.

Police have released security camera images as they continue to investigate break-ins targeting communication equipment around Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.