Turvey Park and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will face off in the inaugural Beyond Blue Community Cup at Maher Oval on Saturday.
Bulldogs midfielder Cal Dooley has played a major part in the organisation of the initiative and said that it was a cause that was very important to him.
"I've got a lot of personal history with this issue and it's something that I care a lot about," Dooley said.
"My partner is a psychologist and she cares a lot about it as well and we thought what better way to raise awareness around depression and anxiety than getting behind a great organisation like Beyond Blue.
"When I brought the idea up with Simone (Harmer) she was all for it, so if we can do our part and sort of destigmatise and raise awareness of the issue then I think we are doing a great thing."
In addition to the cup, Dooley said the Bulldogs players would be wearing special one-off socks that have been organised for the occasion.
"We've organised socks which will have the Turvey Park and Beyond Blue logo on them," he said.
"It's just a one-off thing at the moment, but I picked them up yesterday and they look alright."
In the lead up to the game, the Bulldogs held a meeting at training on Thursday night to continue the destigmatisation of depression and anxiety which follows on from the Tackle Your Feelings seminar they hosted earlier this year.
Dooley said it's been fantastic the way the club has got behind the initiative and believes they are making some real ground on breaking down the barriers.
"It sounds like they've had some good chats this week, started to break down barriers and are really opening up to each other which is exactly what we want," he said.
"The first part is starting the conversation and then the second part is getting the boys to feel comfortable to have those conversations and really break down those barriers.
"From what I've been told they've gone really well and we'll have a few more chats this weekend and really address this and hopefully destigmatise depression and anxiety and make everyone feel more comfortable talking about it."
Dooley has been sidelined since round three and admitted that he had been trying his best to be back for the clash against the Lions.
"I was pushing real hard for this weekend," he said.
"I was very keen to play and obviously Ganmain is a very strong team so I wanted to be out there to help the boys hopefully get the W.
"Especially with this day I was pushing hard, but I've got one more week and should be back next week against Coolamon."
Dooley admitted it's been frustrating to be sidelined for such a long period but said that it has provided the opportunity for other players to step up in his absence.
"I really want to be out there and it's great to see the boys having success," he said.
"But the silver lining we can take out of me being on the sidelines is a few of the other boys have had a lot more exposure in the midfield and it's really improved their game.
"With me and Smithy (Hayden Smith) being out at the moment, a lot of guys have had to step and they have really excelled which is only going to make us stronger come the back end of the year."
The Bulldogs have made two changes for the clash against GGGM with Lachlan Leary stint for a four to six period on the sidelines with a knee injury while Harry Woods also comes out of the side with a minor knee injury.
Jack Glanvill and Luke Mazzocchi are the two inclusions while the Lions have made five changes to the side that went down to Coolamon three weeks ago.
Tom Quinn, Seb Hamblin, Dan Foley, Matt Knagge and Jake Sullivan all come into the Lions side to face the Bulldogs while Zac Burhop, Harry Carr and Jack Sase will all miss the game through unavailability.
