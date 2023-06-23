It will be an emotional finish for Dean McCallum on Saturday afternoon as he braces for the finish line at the end of a 1050-kilometre on-foot journey to raise funds for Epilepsy Action Australia in honour of his wife.
The 34-year-old will complete his 50th consecutive 21-kilometre run on Saturday afternoon and is hoping to see residents join him for the final stretch.
Completing 50 half marathons in 50 days is a milestone the Wagga dad set for himself, knowing all too well the challenges those with epilepsy can face.
Mr McCallum's wife Tarran was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 19 and while her seizures are rare these days, the risk is still a challenge she faces.
"It's been quite the journey," he said.
"I'm pretty excited to be done, it's been a challenging journey, but also rewarding at the same time."
From only being able to complete five kilometres to running about the same distance from Melbourne to Newcastle in 50 days, it has been no easy fete for the runner.
"I nearly gave up on day seven," he admitted.
This goes to show just how determined Mr McCallum really is.
"I want people to know there are people out there to have it, it's a bit of a hidden condition, and maybe to learn how to respond to situations where they may encounter someone who has had a seizure," he said.
Mr McCallum will commence his final run from the Sportsmen's Hotel in Wagga at 3pm on Saturday and is encouraging residents to join him.
Anticipating he will arrive back at the hotel at about 5pm, supporters are invited to hang around for drinks.
Fundraising efforts will continue throughout July, with donations being accepted online through JustGiving.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
