Wagga's Dean McCallum braces for the finish line in journey to raise funds for Epilepsy Action Australia

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga's Dean McCallum is gearing up to run his last 21-kilometres for Epilepsy Action Australia. Picture by Taylor Dodge
It will be an emotional finish for Dean McCallum on Saturday afternoon as he braces for the finish line at the end of a 1050-kilometre on-foot journey to raise funds for Epilepsy Action Australia in honour of his wife.

