A glimpse of campus life is on the calendar as Charles Sturt University prepares to welcome inquisitive minds to its open day.
The university will roll out the welcome mat at its campuses from July 30, with the open day at Wagga scheduled for August 6.
The open days are designed to give potential students - from school leavers to mature students - a real insight into uni life and all the possibilities for career paths after graduation.
In other news
CSU associated director of student recruitment and university events Lorraine Ryan said the open days allow a direct look at what's ahead.
"Open Day is the perfect opportunity for students and their families to receive a more in-depth insight into what Australia's leading regional university for graduate outcomes has to offer," Ms Ryan said.
"In addition to receiving first-hand insights into courses, checking out campus facilities and other student experiences, prospective students will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from our industry partners.
Ms Ryan is also keen to share course information and guidance to school leavers who have already received offers.
"More than 2000 early offers were made to high school students across Australia via Round One of the Charles Sturt Advantage program," she said.
Open days start at 10am in Port Macquarie on July 30, Wagga on August 6, Albury-Wodonga on August 13, Bathurst on August 20 and Orange on August 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.