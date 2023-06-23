The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's Charles Sturt University on show at open days across the regions

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
June 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prospective students can get a firsthand glimpse of Wagga university campus life when CSU holds an open day in August. File image
Prospective students can get a firsthand glimpse of Wagga university campus life when CSU holds an open day in August. File image

A glimpse of campus life is on the calendar as Charles Sturt University prepares to welcome inquisitive minds to its open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.