The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Wagga to host biggest Psychic and Wellbeing Expo yet

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Wendy Smith will be among those at the Psychic and Wellbeing Expo on the weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's Wendy Smith will be among those at the Psychic and Wellbeing Expo on the weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

A wealth of knowledge and access to unique retailers and well-known psychics is what residents can expect to get from attending the city's biggest-ever Psychic and Wellbeing Expo on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.