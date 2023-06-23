A wealth of knowledge and access to unique retailers and well-known psychics is what residents can expect to get from attending the city's biggest-ever Psychic and Wellbeing Expo on the weekend.
Wagga psychic medium Wendy Smith will be one of the local store holders participating in the event and said it will big Wagga's biggest expo of its kind yet.
Mrs Smith usually runs her own annual Wellness Expo but decided to join the Psychic and Wellbeing Expo due to the closeness in the dates of both events.
"The organiser is from Melbourne and they've only just started doing expos in NSW," Mrs Smith said.
"She has a massive amount of store holders coming up from Melbourne and there are a huge number of local store holders going to so it's good for local businesses as well.
"There's just such a different variety of store holders, she has readers coming, healers, crystal store holders like myself and a bunch of retailers coming too."
Mrs Smith said the expo isn't something residents get to see all that often in their hometown.
"It's something we don't usually see here and there are quite a few well-known psychic readers coming here that wouldn't otherwise have come to Wagga," she said.
While there will be an array of stores and services, Mrs Smith said the expo is also an opportunity for attendees to learn and grow.
"We've got lots of talks, they start at 10.30am and there's a huge variety, we have mediums bringing people through for short messages, I'm doing crystal talks both days, for your $5 coming through the door you're getting a wealth of knowledge," she said.
The expo will run on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25 from 10am to 4pm both days at the Wagga RSL Club.
Tickets can be purchased online at; https://www.eventbrite.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
