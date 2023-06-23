Three of the Riverina's brightest young footballing talents will play at the upcoming 2023 U18's Girls AFL National Championships after earning selection in the Allies Squad.
Turvey Park's Cleo Buttifant, Narrandera's Tamika Rourke and Lavington's Emma Suckling have all been named in the 30 player squad and are set to attend a training camp in Sydney this weekend ahead of their first game on Sunday July 2 against Vic Metro.
The Allies will play three games in total with games to follow against Queensland (Sunday August 6) and Western Australia (Sunday August 13).
Buttifant is a Bulldogs junior and has played in the past two Southern NSW Womens League seasons with Turvey Park.
The Mater Dei Catholic School Student is also a part of the GWS Giants Academy and just last weekend made her debut for Ainslie in the AFL Canberra First Grade Womens competition.
A talented athlete, Buttifant was also named in the Australian Emus youth development touch football team back in March.
Suckling has spent the past three seasons playing with Lavington in the AFL North East Border Female Football League while also being part of the Murray Bushrangers and Giants Academy programs.
The Kildare Catholic College student was also a standout in the recent Open Girls Competition and was named best on ground in the grand final against Mater Dei.
Similar to Suckling, Rourke has also been part of the Bushrangers and Giants Academy programs while she shone in her three Eagles appearances earlier this year kicking 10 goals.
