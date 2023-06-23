The Daily Advertiser
Cleo Buttifant, Tamika Rourke and Emma Suckling have been selected in the Allies Squad

Turvey Park's Cleo Buttifant is one of three Riverina players selected in the Allies squad for the upcoming under 18 girls national championships. Picture by Madeline Begley
Three of the Riverina's brightest young footballing talents will play at the upcoming 2023 U18's Girls AFL National Championships after earning selection in the Allies Squad.

