The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Respect key to Scorchers game approach moving forward

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Scorchers' Nick Fahey and Albury's Josh Roy compete for the ball. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Scorchers' Nick Fahey and Albury's Josh Roy compete for the ball. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Scorchers haven't given up on their season but will focus on momentum for the 2024 competition moving forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.