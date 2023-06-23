CSU forfeits first grade clash to Deniliquin

Southern Inland will meet to discuss CSU's future this season after forfeiting both their first and second grade games this weekend.
Earlier this month, Reddies forfeited their second grade clash with Leeton after realising they would not have the resources to split across two venues.
However they then forfeited their first grade clash on Friday with the club unable to find the numbers to make the trip to Deniliquin on Saturday.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan revealed the club's future will be a talking point at their next meeting.
"We've got a board meeting already planned for Monday so it is definitely going to be a topic there," Heffernan said.
"We want to catch up with Reddies this week to see what the following four weeks of the season looks like but also to get ahead and see how it shapes up.
"Obviously Reddies have been in this position for a little while now and we want to get around them and get them back on the straight and narrow.
"We will be supporting the club and hopefully can get them back."
CSU are winless through the first 10 rounds of the season.
They were on the end of a 111-12 trashing by Wagga City last week.
It was in stark contrast to their previous showing when Albury needed a late try to take a 25-19 victory.
"It's crazy how things can change in a couple of weeks," Heffernan said.
"It is a big trip to Deni, which turns a couple of players off, but fingers crossed they can get them back for the rest of the season."
CSU have also had a couple of coaching issues this season with neither of their co-coaches from last season, Danny Edwards and Jock Crockatt fulfilling their initial roles in a larger, group structure this season.
The forfeit will give the Drovers, who only came across to Wagga to play Ag College with the minimum 15 players last week, a big boost as they look to hopes of playing finals in their return to first grade this season.
They were beaten 109-5 and had two players suspended after receiving red cards early in the second half.
Deniliquin will pick up an important five points, seeing them close with two of fourth-placed Tumut.
The two teams will face off at Rotary Park next Saturday but first the Bulls will host premiers Wagga City at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
The winner will take a big steps towards playing finals.
