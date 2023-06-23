The Daily Advertiser
CSU forfeits first grade clash to Deniliquin

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
CSU have forfeited their clash with Deniliquin set to be played at Rotary Park on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
CSU have forfeited their clash with Deniliquin set to be played at Rotary Park on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Southern Inland will meet to discuss CSU's future this season after forfeiting both their first and second grade games this weekend.

