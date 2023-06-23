Leeton's Wade Hotel is gearing up for the upcoming Art Deco festival with a wide range of activities planned to run alongside the festival.
The Art Deco festival, a monument of Leeton's calendar, is fast approaching on July 7 to 9, with a massive program planned including a Show and Shine, cocktail making workshops and the debut of the 'Cabaret Le Can Can,' which will be held at Yanco Agricultural High School featuring entertainment from Brooks and Baker as well as dinner provided by Pages on Pine.
The Wade Hotel will be hosting live entertainment throughout the weekend as well, with some special events to celebrate the festival.
The Wild Tonics will be bringing the music at 8pm on July 6, followed by Electro Swiggety on July 7 for some smooth entertainment.
The excitement is going to continue as the festival begins proper, with the Wade Hotel hosting whiskey and gin tastings on July 8, accompanied by the music of John Martin and followed by Steph Townsend.
To wrap up their calendar, a special 'boozy brunch' is being held from 8.30 to 11am, ringing out the Art Deco festival with a last hurrah.
Manager Bart Challacombe said they were excited to participate in the program.
"We've got a bit going on. It's always a nice weekend and even for people who aren't so much for the whiskey tasting, we'll have some specialised cocktails," he said.
"It's always good. Last year, we had a great time, we had the Wild Tonics in and they put on a fantastic show ... It's good to see the town have these kind of events, it's good to have customers as well," he joked.
Tickets for the Art Deco festival are now on sale, with more info over at leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
