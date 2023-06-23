The Daily Advertiser
Artist sought to carry out Hillston's High Street water tower mural

By Allan Wilson
June 23 2023 - 11:00am
A High Street water tower in Hillston is the next large-scale canvas for the region's mural and silo art trail, which also includes the stellar works at Uranquinty and Weethalle. Pictures supplied, file
A High Street water tower in Hillston is the next large-scale canvas for the region's mural and silo art trail, which also includes the stellar works at Uranquinty and Weethalle. Pictures supplied, file

Hillston is set to join the region's mural trail, with Carrathool Shire Council calling for expressions of interest for one to be painted on the High Street water tower.

