Southcity are looking to hit back from what captain-coach Kyle McCarthy labelled a disgraceful performance.
The Bulls are chasing a big turnaround for their clash with Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday after a 62-8 loss to Young last week.
It was in contrast to a narrow loss to Gundagai before the general bye.
"I don't know how you could go from performance to performance with that much difference," McCarthy said.
"There were a lot of bad habits that decided to rear their head on the weekend."
READ MORE
There were some hard truths delivered at a meeting earlier in the week.
McCarthy hopes it will garner a positive response ahead of the clash with the winless Diesels.
He is looking for some swift improvements with their effort areas after slow retreat speed, slow line speed and limited kick pressure enabled Young to dominate.
He's also hopeful Maleke Morris and Jack Davidson will be right to play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.