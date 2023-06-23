Leeton landscape artist Linzie Nardi will be hosting two upcoming workshops in Wagga for youth, with a knack for painting intuitively, finding the calm in the chaos and seeing the beauty in her surroundings.
The mother of three is the latest artist to undertake a residency under the Regional Artist Development (RAD) Residency Program at the Wagga Art Gallery.
Her paintings depict the local landscapes and small moments of natural beauty that surround her in daily life, showing her she doesn't have to travel far to find something she can appreciate.
"[Painting] brings the calm into the chaos, it brings you into the present and settles you down," she said.
"It makes you reflect, and I like the way that painting can capture a time and place.
"I'm also passionate about teaching art and I think it's important for human's to practice something like art."
The first workshop 'Landscape Adventures' will be held on Sunday, June 25 for primary aged children.
A second workshop 'Sketch and Walk' will be held on Saturday, July 8 for children of any age, both in which Mrs Nardi will take students on a short walk around the gallery to find inspiration in Wagga's own backyard.
RAD coordinator Mary Egan said the upcoming programs will engage and connect participants with Mrs Nardi's work and art practice.
"They also get to see exhibitions on display inside the Art Gallery and explore the surrounding area," she said.
'Landscape Adventures [will see] Linzie leads budding artists through the Art Gallery and Civic Surrounds whilst learning drawing techniques.
Mrs Nardi's exhibition 'View from my Studio' will also run at the Wagga Art Gallery until Sunday, July 9.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
