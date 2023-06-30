WAGGA Country Club is confident a new home for the men's Pro-Am in the spring will prove a success.
The club launched their new-look $50,000 men's Pro-Am this week, which will be held in the new timeslot of Thursday and Friday October 12-13.
Pro-Am chairman Ashley Briggs admits it will be a challenge to regather the event's momentum after last having run it in March 2022.
A move from the PGA of Australia to expand their schedule into Wagga's traditional slot in March forced Wagga Country Club to look at a new timeframe.
It resulted in a decision to relaunch one of the city's biggest sporting events in the spring.
"The PGA want the majority of the weeks of February and March to run their revamped schedule of main events," Briggs said.
"So what then happened with the size of our event, we could not operate of outside of daylight saving and that gave us the opportunity to look towards moving this towards the spring.
"It also helped the women have their own event in March so our men's Pro-Am we think would fit nicely in the spring."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The award-winning men's Pro-Am has attracted some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the years and this year is set to be no different.
The club is in negotiations with 2006 US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy to be this year's special guest.
Paul Gow is also a chance after he was booked in for 2020 before COVID cancelled the event.
The new date means a clash with the Western Australian Open but Briggs is confident they will still attract classy players such as Dimi Papadatos, Marcus Fraser and previous winners Matthew Millar, Jordan Zunic and Lucas Higgins.
Briggs believes October will be a winner.
"I'm very confident from the weather, very confident from the course superintendent who believes we'll even have a better looking golf course in the spring to what we had in the autumn. And then we've found a week on the 12th and the 13th of October where our only clash event with PGA Australia is the Western Australian Open, which we think will only take a couple of our potential field," he said.
"There is more potential of getting a NSW Open stature of field because not everyone will go to Perth."
Briggs also embraced the challenge that confronts the Country Club, having to rebuild their Pro-Am in a new timeslot having not run the event for 18 months.
"I think that's our challenge," he said.
"It is a challenge but we've already been endorsed by our major sponsor, PSC Insurance, they will certainly support it and are quite excited by the spring.
"It's still a challenge. It's a new challenge for the Pro-Am."
The Pro-Am will run in the traditional format with plans for the annual shootout and dinner on the Wednesday night before the two day's play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.