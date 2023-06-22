The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Snowy Valleys councillors back demerger to Tumbarumba and Tumut

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters in Albury during the 2020 NSW Local Government Conference make their view clear on what should happen with Snowy Valleys Council.
Protesters in Albury during the 2020 NSW Local Government Conference make their view clear on what should happen with Snowy Valleys Council.

AFTER years of protests, debate and analysis, Snowy Valleys Council has committed to deamalgamating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.