AFTER years of protests, debate and analysis, Snowy Valleys Council has committed to deamalgamating.
However, that commitment is subject to NSW government funding the break-up of the merged Tumbarumba and Tumut shires.
The council unanimously backed a five-part motion on deamalgamation at its meeting on Thursday.
In addition to pursuing the split, the council agreed to formally receive a report it commissioned from Newcastle University academic Joseph Drew into pros and cons of a break-up.
That report will be presented to NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
The council agreed to seek a meeting with Mr Hoenig with its state MPs, member for Albury Justin Clancy and member for Wagga Joe McGirr, to be asked to assist in arranging it.
It was suggested Mr Hoenig be asked to visit Snowy Valleys to meet the whole council and take in the community "vibe" on demerging, rather than have a gathering in Sydney.
Mayor Ian Chaffey said it would be "infinitely better" if Mr Hoenig could visit Snowy Valleys but he would not "die in a ditch" if that was not possible.
Councillor Brent Livermore first suggested the meeting, saying it was important to gauge Mr Hoenig's attitude towards deamalgamating and the costs involved.
He noted recent reporting that the break-up of the Inner West Council in Sydney is estimated to cost more than $150 million over 10 years.
"That will well and truly have spooked the government," Cr Livermore said.
"I think we need to be more strategic about the way we go about it, rather than just whack in a proposal."
eputy mayor Trina Thomson criticised the failure to clearly state the council's desire to split in a preliminary motion discussed on Thursday.
She said council staff and the community have "had enough" and a firm direction was needed.
"Let people get on with their lives, we're still window dressing and almost having an each way bet, the time for each way bets is over," Cr Thomson said.
The matter will return to council after a meeting with Mr Hoenig.
Snowy Valleys stretches from Khancoban and Jingellic, near the Murray River, north to Tumut and Adelong.
