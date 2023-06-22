After an outstanding underdog win last week, Leeton-Whitton have a renewed energy as they enter the second round of games in the Riverina League.
Defeating fourth-placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park last weekend, coach Libby Gillespie said the team went into the game knowing they had what it took to win.
"It was absolutely the morale booster the girls needed to have to know they're just as competitive as everyone else," Gillespie said.
"We didn't go in thinking we'd lose, we looked at it and wen yeah fourth place, we know what Gullie are usually like, and we went in thinking yep we can give it to them as much as they can give it to us."
Keeping cool heads as the game simmered into the second half and blocking out any distractions, they found themselves ahead at the final whistle.
Gillespie said the side came out hard and maintained their intensity for the full four quarters.
With a big challenge ahead of them this weekend as they travel to Griffith to play the Swans, they'll carry a positive mindset into the game.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Going into playing Griffith, generally we always know what to expect," she said.
"Griffith will probably come out a lot harder knowing we have that win and maybe they'll be second guessing things a little bit too or they could just be thinking it's pure luck.
"I think we can certainly take it to them, I'm not going to put the pressure on the girls to get another win, that's a little bit unrealistic."
Gillespie said maintaining realistic expectations with her side has been important this season in ensuring they continue to enjoy and thrive in the senior netball environment.
With several changes to both the A and A reserve sides throughout the start of the season Gillespie said they've done well to forge ahead in constantly changing conditions.
"We haven't had settled sides all season, and that's in the A reserves as well," she said.
"It'll be good in the second half to have the opportunity to be settled, I think the second half will be more positive.
"This week against Griffith, it is what it is, but I do think the girls will not make it easy for Griffith."
Gillespie said they're planning on shaking up their side this weekend with versatile players getting a run in changing positions.
They'll finalise new combinations in their final training run of the week.
"Griffith won't be expecting those changes, so that'll be interesting," she said.
Around the league all four games will be played on Saturday, with Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes playing their game earlier than the usual 1:30 time slot due to club events.
Wagga Tigers v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes
Narrandera v Coolamon
Turvey Park v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong
Griffith v Leeton-Whitton
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.