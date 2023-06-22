Snow-goers across the region are set to welcome back a major winter wonderland as a nearby ski resort fully reopens for the first time in three years this weekend.
The lifts will be spinning at the Selwyn Snow Resort from Friday and The Blyton Group chairman Kevin Blyton is keen to welcome the public back.
"Selwyn Snow Resort has always been committed to providing affordable family fun for everyone," Mr Blyton said.
"With the reopening of our lifts, we are thrilled to welcome both new and returning guests to join us in experiencing the new and improved Selwyn."
Following the devastating Black Summer bushfires in 2020 the resort has been transformed, with the opening of the significantly expanded and integrated 'Selwyn Centre' on June 10.
The new centre houses an expanded ski and snowboard hire shop, enhanced food and drink offerings and improved toilet amenities.
This week has also seen Selwyn's expanded snow making capability on full display, following the installation of state-of-the-art snow making equipment from industry leader TechnoAlpin.
Selwyn was the first snow resort in the southern hemisphere to purchase the brand new TT10 snow machines, the largest snow machines available.
On Friday, the resort will be opening its revamped New Chum Chairlift, while the relocated and expanded Toboggan Park, Australia's largest, will also open for the first time.
Snow-goers will have the chance can head back up on the longest carpet lift in Australia, measuring 150 meters, creating unforgettable memories with family and friends.
With dedicated snow making and food and beverage facilities at the base, Selwyn Snow Resort is boasting the best tobogganing experience in Australia.
Also debuting is Wes' Wonderful Carpet, a state-of-the-art carpet lift spanning an impressive 81 meters in our expanded beginner's area.
The gentle slope provides a great environment for beginners to embark on their snow sports journey, offering a safe and supportive space to build confidence and develop essential skills.
The Selwyn Snow Resort offers options for both seasoned snow enthusiasts as well as first-time visitors, with a wide range of activities and attractions suitable for all skill levels and interests.
Despite already receiving a healthy helping of snow, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting another week of snow showers going forward.
It is shaping up to be a great year for Selwyn after it narrowly missed reopening in time for the 2022 season.
For more information about the resort go to: www.selwynsnow.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
