The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tight clash caps off PSSA rugby league championships in Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney South West celebrates their NSW PSSA rugby league championships title win at Equex Centre on Thursday. Picture by Ash Smith
Sydney South West celebrates their NSW PSSA rugby league championships title win at Equex Centre on Thursday. Picture by Ash Smith

Sydney South West overcame a late rally to win the NSW PSSA rugby league championships title in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.