Sydney South West overcame a late rally to win the NSW PSSA rugby league championships title in Wagga.
The successful three-day carnival wrapped up at Equex Centre on Thursday with one of the competition favourites holding on in the final.
After jumping out to an 18-0 lead, Sydney South West had to hold off a late challenge from Sydney West in the final.
Sydney West got within eight points, and had a number of good opportunities to score more points, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Instead Sydney South West held on for an 18-10 victory.
Riverina School Sports executive officer Terry Willis was impressed with how the whole carnival went.
"It was awesome," Willis said.
"It's been a huge injection with a money injection of outside money into the Wagga community.
"That's across accommodation, eating places and we're really proud to bring such a big event into Wagga.
"Wagga has coped with it really well.
"The facilities out at McDonald's Park have impressed people from all over the state."
Around 260 kids took part in the carnival with most having parents, grandparents and siblings come for the trip as well to see more than 1000 visitors in the city.
Riverina finished in ninth place after a CIS win on Thursday to finish their campaign.
Willis thought they were unlucky not to finish higher after being beaten right on full-time by Western on Wednesday.
"The boys played exceptionally well to finish off a strong carnival," he said.
"They had a real narrow loss on day two which could have shot them up three or four spots in the rankings."
