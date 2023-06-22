Junee looks to capitalise on home ground advantage

Junee are hoping home ground advantage can help them to their first win of the season.
The Diesels will play at Laurie Daley Oval for just the second time this year.
They put in their best performance so far in their first home game since returning to first grade in a tight loss to Kangaroos last month.
Coach Damion Fraser hopes they can put a couple of heavy losses behind them against Southcity on Sunday.
"I think this is our best chance to get something on the board," Fraser said.
"Southcity will probably be in the same mindset after last week's effort.
"Even training on Tuesday there were some boys I haven't even seen all season start turning up so they're definitely coming out of the woodworks and it's going to make things a whole lot easier in the back end."
READ MORE
Connor McCauley, James Croydon and Aidan Sweeney are expected to return after the team's 58-4 loss to Albury last week.
Fraser believes having some more depth will be a big bonus.
"We were just outplayed," he said.
"Albury, both defensively and with their attacking structure, looked very enthusiastic, were there for each other, were putting in those one per cent efforts while we were just playing under 15s football."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.