Junee looks to capitalise on home ground advantage

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
June 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Connor McCauley is expected to return to Junee's line up to take on Southcity at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Connor McCauley is expected to return to Junee's line up to take on Southcity at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.

Junee are hoping home ground advantage can help them to their first win of the season.

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

