NORTH Wagga and Coleambally both acknowledge an opportunity presents itself when they meet on Saturday.
Both teams will be chasing their second win of the season and for the loser, they will sit on the bottom of the Farrer League ladder with seven rounds to play.
The Saints have not won since their last meeting with Coleambally at McPherson Oval, when they held on for a one-goal win.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth is confident his group can travel to Coleambally and get the points, despite having to make the trip without the unavailable Jack Flood and Lachie Hart.
"I reckon we're a good show," Papworth said.
"Turn up, play good footy and have a crack at a result for sure. The boys are still pretty upbeat and up and about.
"The Jets got hold of us a bit but they're dishing that out to everyone. They just got on a run and that's what we've got to get a lot better at. Stopping a bit of a run on and use the footy properly when we get it."
Papworth said the Saints' focus is on making the most of it when they win the football.
"If we can just get our hands on it and stop turnovers and pretty much keep rewarding that effort when we win the football," he said.
"We're getting our hands on it a fair bit, it's just using it, if we turn it over then we're out of shape and it's hard to defend that rebound football. If we can get a bit better around the stoppage area too, the Jets were really good around their centre stoppages
"Just bring that appetite for the footy, that's what we've got to do. Keep cracking in."
Coleambally come into the game on the back of a heartening 26-point loss to Charles Sturt University last Saturday. The Blues got back within two points early in the last quarter but with no bench, coach Jamie Bennett said they simply 'ran out of tickets'.
Todd Argus is out for a minimum of four weeks with a knee injury, adding to their key defensive woes with Kyle Pete overseas for six weeks.
Dean Pound's comeback is over due to hamstring issues but Bennett is hopeful Jacob Breed (knee) and Liam Horton (shoulder) will get up.
"We definitely know there's a big opportunity for us," Bennett said.
"I don't think anything's for changed for us, every week we know if we bring our best it's good enough but our worst isn't good enough and that's probably the same for most sides. If we bring our best footy, we absolutely know we can match it with the top sides, we showed that against The Rock.
"I think the focus for us is to be doing what we do best rather than too much focus on what North Wagga did to us last time. When we're good around the contest and putting pressure on their ball carriers, we're good. When that pressure drops off, we're an ordinary side.
"Pressure will be the key focus for our group to make sure we front up and we're prepared to go."
