John Thompson is looking to break a six-year drought at Young on Friday.
Lenneth hasn't missed the top four in his three starts to date, however the Leeton trainer doesn't head into the NSW Bred 2YO heats with high expectations.
"He's only just learning so it's only early days but he's going ok," Thompson said.
"He's always wanted to have a bit of a go.
"He's always shown he was keen to race a bit but he's nothing out of the box these days.
"He's just a run of the mill horse these days but at least he does try a bit."
READ MORE
Despite making an early blunder, Lenneth recovered to finish fourth in last week's heat.
It has put his outside of the draw, something which new driver Amanda Turnbull will have to contend with.
Being out of the draw is a big reason why Thompson is heading to Young.
"He's got an OD (out of draw) bar on him and he's got to have a couple of races to get that off and the only place I could race him was at Young," Thompson said.
Son Ben, who is still chasing his first win, has driven Lenneth in all of his starts so far.
However he's unavailable this week.
Thompson was looking for Blake Jones to take the drive but he's also not heading to the meeting.
Instead he arranged for Turnbull, who scored her 1000th training win at Bathurst on Wednesday, to take the drive.
Thompson is hoping the son of Lennytheshark can continue his promising start as he looks to win his first race since March 2017.
There are only two Riverina-trained pacers in the heat with Todd Day looking to go one better with Edward Jay after finishing second to Gotta Lockheed at Riverina Paceway.
The winner will book their place in the $30,000 final at Menangle next Saturday.
James McPherson's El Camino and John Vautin's Tamlight Goodtime are the only Riverina-trained horse in the three-year-old edition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.