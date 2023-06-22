The Daily Advertiser
John Thompson chasing breakthrough with Lenneth

By Courtney Rees
June 22 2023 - 3:30pm
Leeton trainer John Thompson is chasing his first win since 2017 with Lenneth at Young on Friday.
John Thompson is looking to break a six-year drought at Young on Friday.

