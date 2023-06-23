The Daily Advertiser
Tumut coach says side isn't out of the finals running yet

Tahlia Sinclair
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Samuel Foggiato and Daniel French compete for the ball during Tumuts loss to Hanwood earlier this year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Samuel Foggiato and Daniel French compete for the ball during Tumuts loss to Hanwood earlier this year. Picture by Madeline Begley

They've won just two games this season but with five teams separated by just one point on the Pascoe Cup ladder, Tumut aren't discounting themselves yet.

