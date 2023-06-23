They've won just two games this season but with five teams separated by just one point on the Pascoe Cup ladder, Tumut aren't discounting themselves yet.
Playing coach Lachlan Anderson said the side hasn't collectively discussed finals yet, but he's kept an eye on the ladder and knows his side is far from out of the running yet.
"We haven't really talked about finals or anything like that, maybe the added pressure now we're halfway through the season and we're still in the run that might push us forward," Anderson said.
"It's good to still be in the front, and I think if we fix ourselves a little we'll be right.
"When we've played good, we've played really good, it's just the consistency at the moment."
Last week's 1-0 win over Cootamundra secured the side another three points, but Anderson knows his side wasn't at their best and will need to be better if they want to win games in the second round.
"Obviously a win's a win so it's nice that we did win but the actual game wasn't the prettiest, we didn't play particularly well," Anderson said.
"It wasn't complacency as such but a mixture of not turning up on the day and a bit of rustiness."
With reigning premiers Leeton United arriving on their doorstep this weekend, Anderson knows they're in for a challenge.
After sustaining a red in last week's MIA Derby, United will be missing Adam Raso, an out Anderson believes puts Tumut in a better position.
"They lost a lot of people last year but they've still got the Gardner's there, we'll still be wary, they're obviously not where they would like to be or expect to be, so we still have to be wary they're still a good team," he said.
"They've still got that quality like the Gardner's and a few others, but we'll be looking for that win."
The squad has so far avoided major injury and Anderson expects full availability for this weekend's game.
Jacob Hill is the only player of concern as he awaits a diagnosis for an ongoing rib injury.
Leeton enter the game after a 5-1 loss to Hanwood following two weeks away from the field.
Cootamundra v Hanwood at O'Connor Park
Lake Albert v Wagga United at Forest Hill
Tumut V Leeton United at Bull Paddock
South Wagga v Tolland at Kessler Park
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
