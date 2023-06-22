Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) wants members of the LGBTQIA+ to offer guidance on their specific health needs as part of Pride Month.
LGBTQIA+ people living in regional areas experience higher rates of mental health issues compared to their metropolitan peers, often linked to social isolation, limited opportunities for interactions with their peers, and pressure to keep sexuality, gender, and intersex variations hidden.
Regional areas often have limited LGBTQIA+ specific services and gender affirming treatments and care.
MPHN is asking members of the rainbow community to complete an anonymous health survey, and attend an online health and wellbeing discussion. These will be run by Community health organisation ACON, and consultancy Urbis.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior Manager System Integration Anita McRae said MPHN had tailored its Health Needs Assessment survey to help collect the LGBTQIA+ community's feedback.
"LGBTQIA+ communities experience significant health disparities when compared to the general population in Australia," Ms McRae said.
"We want to gain a thorough understanding of the experiences our LGBTQIA+ community have when using health services in our region, which will assist our planning for future health programs and initiatives."
Director of ACON's Pride Inclusion Programs Dawn Emsen-Hough said she was encouraging all LGBTQIA+ people living in the Murrumbidgee to complete the Health Needs Assessment survey.
"Let us know what your experiences are in terms of your own health and health service interactions, as well as being a member of your wider community," Ms Emsen-Hough said.
"We want everyone to receive high quality, safe, inclusive, and responsive healthcare, regardless of where they live."
The LGBTQIA+ online health and wellbeing discussion groups will be held on 27 and 28 June 2023 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.
For workshop and survey information, please visit mphn.org.au/lgbtqia-health
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.