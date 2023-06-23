South Wagga undefeated for four weeks and feeling good

Three teams sit on 13 points on the Leonard Cup ladder, and after four undefeated weeks, confidence is building among the South Wagga side.
Sending an undermanned side to Junee this weekend, coach Stephen Burns will bring up a handful of Madden players to fill in for the game.
Despite not being at full strength, he's confident in his team's ability to produce quality football.
"We've been hit with a few injuries of late and a few girls have gone off on university holidays, so it certainly is not at full strength, we'll be going in as under dogs," Burns said.
An important game to win, the three points would go a long way as sides start to think about finals football.
"It's a ladder defining game, with two of those three teams tied on 13 points, with two of those three possibly going to make finals, I'd say this is a six point game for us," Burns said.
"We're going in with all confidence in our ability and hopefully we'll be competitive."
With ample new faces in this year's side, Burns said the players have really found their feet among each other as the season progresses.
More game time has also improved fitness among players significantly since round one.
Coming off a draw with Wagga United last week, Burns said while not a win, he's reminded the side it also wasn't a loss.
"That was the message we tried to get across to the girls at the end of the game, it was disappointing to concede a goal late, it was a fair result," he said.
"You had two teams battling it out in pretty ordinary conditions and they were close all day, so we weren't overall disappointed with the draw.
"Having said that, we're now undefeated for four rounds and we haven't been able to say that in a fair while, we've got a little bit of momentum building and the girls are in pretty high spirits."
South Wagga play Junee at Burns Park on Sunday morning.
Junee v South Wagga at Burns Park
Tolland v Hanwood at Kessler Park
Young v Cootamundra at Hall Brothers Oval
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
