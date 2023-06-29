Wagga Wagga Community Aged Care celebrates six months Advertising Feature

Signature Care residents get to mingle with children from the Little Wonders Early Educational Centre who visit the home for a wonderful day of mixing.

Wagga Wagga Community Aged Care is about to reach its six-month milestone, and already have plenty of reasons to celebrate making a difference in the community.



In January this year, the brand-new home has provided much needed support for elderly residents and many employment opportunities for the Wagga community.

There is always something on offer for residents and their families with a busy activities calendar, access to the cinema, billiard room, beautiful lounge spaces or a game of bowls in the huge outdoor entertaining area.

Residential manager, Mel Geale, pictured with resident Jill. Pictures supplied.

As you would expect, a community of this size and grandeur requires a multitude of talented and caring team members.



Residential Manager, Mel Geale, is one of these.



Mel brings 26 years of healthcare and management experience to the home and has built an amazing team of nurses and carers to assist the residents with their care needs.



"I am so proud to manage such a large team of caring, empathetic individuals who are focused on person-centred care," Mel said.



"We foster a welcoming environment and strive to make this a place our residents are happy to call their home and our staff are happy to work in."



Mel understands the importance of having a high functioning team who not only provide care and support for the residents and their families, but also support and encourage each other.



Everyone works together to make the home a real community for all involved.

As a family-run business, they understand that having the right team in place is an essential part of their success and take pride in engaging qualified people who share in their values.



A ladies group from Signature Care declaring their appreciation of the nursing staff.

Signature Care values and embraces all aspects of culture, diversity and multiculturalism.

If you are looking for a career in aged care and want to find out more about working within the Signature Care team, call 5971 5000 for a confidential discussion.

