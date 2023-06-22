They might not train but an impeccable on-court connection has helped New Kids find their way to the top of the Wagga Netball Association A grade ladder.
Sitting second to the undefeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, New Kids had another convincing win on Wednesday night, defeating Uranquinty 55-23.
With two debutants taking the court, Georgia Hallam said it was a great game for B grade players Taya Richards and Steph Kleidon to dip their toe into A grade play.
"We had a few girls playing up and it was really good to give them the experience of playing A grade against a fairly young team and not just put them straight in the deep end, ease them in and give them a bit of experience," Hallam said.
"It was really good for them I think, it gave them a feel for the tougher game and a feel for what they'll probably end up playing so that was good.
"They actually did better than I thought, I thought they played at an A grade level, they did very well."
Though an A grade competition, Hallam said her team maintains a relaxed approach to their games.
The side has mostly played together for several years, and it is their experience alongside each other that Hallam credits with their success.
"We don't train or anything it's a bit of fun, bit of fitness, but the girls have all played together before so it makes it easier, blend a bit better," she said.
"Especially not training, having played together and that experience on how each other plays helps for sure."
Hallam said though young Unranquinty will be a force to reckon with as they continue to improve, saying she recognised many of their faces from representative programs.
"There's a lot of young players which is good, often the young ones are very skilled and they play a lot of representative netball and they do have a lot of experience," she said.
With a push to get more supporters down to their games this season, Hallam said it's exciting to see flashes of New Kids apparel and homemade signs in the grandstand supporting them each week.
Playing on a Wednesday night while juniors and lower grades play on Saturdays, she said it's nice to see them supporting the club.
